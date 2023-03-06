Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Down 17.5% in February

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the January 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, hitting $205.41. The stock had a trading volume of 526,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,121. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equifax by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.