ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 12.8% in February

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 572,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ERYP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.87. 1,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

