EscoinToken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00012504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $141.23 million and $1.51 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EscoinToken

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken

