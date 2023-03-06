Euler 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Euler token can now be bought for $7.46 or 0.00033209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $74.13 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

