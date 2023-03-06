Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Euro Tech Company Profile

CLWT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

