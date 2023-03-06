Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $62.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

