Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,881 shares of company stock worth $5,811,635 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

