Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 262 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Insider Activity

Humana Stock Performance

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $500.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.96. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

