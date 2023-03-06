Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $145.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $145.70.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

