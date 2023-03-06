EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVI Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EVI Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EVI Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EVI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EVI Industries by 609.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. 6,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,506. The company has a market capitalization of $251.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

