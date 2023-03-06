Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 56,808 shares of company stock worth $166,919 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) by 4,868.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 389.2 %

About Evolv Technologies

EVLVW stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based touchless security screening systems. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives as visitors walk through at a normal pace; Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics; and Evolv Edge to detect non-metallic explosive devices, explosive devices, firearms, and tactical knives without requiring visitors to divest or empty their pockets.

