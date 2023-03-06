Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $711.41

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $711.41 and last traded at $709.59, with a volume of 67745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $705.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $648.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.90.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock worth $13,964,949. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after buying an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $145,023,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $100,563,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

