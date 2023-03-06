Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 776,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.
Fanhua Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 14,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,490. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Fanhua
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanhua (FANH)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.