Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 776,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Fanhua Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 14,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,490. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.22 million, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Fanhua Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

