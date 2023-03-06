Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Billion

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $177.72 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,778,845 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

