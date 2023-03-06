Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Holdings Increased by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Farfetch comprises 6.0% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Farfetch worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 30.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 96.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 14.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.31. 1,043,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,780. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

