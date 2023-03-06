Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

