Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGM. Sidoti cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE:AGM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.20. 76,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,632. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

