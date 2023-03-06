FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Down 1%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.38. 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

FFBW Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FFBW during the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FFBW by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FFBW by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FFBW by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

