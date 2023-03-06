Financial Survey: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) versus 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UniCredit and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 0 9 0 2.80 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

UniCredit currently has a consensus price target of $15.16, suggesting a potential upside of 50.82%. Given UniCredit’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UniCredit is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

UniCredit has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A 1st Capital Bancorp 22.45% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UniCredit and 1st Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.96 $1.82 billion N/A N/A 1st Capital Bancorp $38.16 million 1.66 $8.58 million $1.54 7.50

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

UniCredit beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia). The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

