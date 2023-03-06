First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.39 and last traded at $94.71. Approximately 23,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 29,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

