First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FUNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.48. 10,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
