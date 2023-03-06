First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in February

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FUNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.48. 10,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First United has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the first quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

