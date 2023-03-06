Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. 91,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,024. Five Point has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,667,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 358,883 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 21.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 149,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Point by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Five Point by 5.1% in the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,286,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,045 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

