Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

