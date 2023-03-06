Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
BDL traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.00.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.
