Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Down 13.1% in February

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $55,329.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,487,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $55,329.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,487,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,724 shares of company stock worth $134,352. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

