Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLXS shares. TheStreet upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.31. 312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. Analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flexsteel Industries

In other Flexsteel Industries news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Articles

