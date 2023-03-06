Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $35.90 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00004696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.

Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

Flow Coin Trading

