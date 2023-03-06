Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $67.89. 1,345,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

