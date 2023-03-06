Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 379502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.18 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.