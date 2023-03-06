Frax Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.88 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $5.88 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,039,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

