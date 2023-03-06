Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $203,519.23

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00010434 BTC on exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $203,519.23 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

