Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 582,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,251. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 103,483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

