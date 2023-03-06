Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 582,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 23,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,251. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.
FTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
