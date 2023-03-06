Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

