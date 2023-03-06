Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOOW traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the quarter. Fusion Fuel Green makes up about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Featured Articles

