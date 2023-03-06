GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $7.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. GAIL has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $7.42.
About GAIL (India)
