General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 31st total of 12,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.06. 6,449,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $87.82.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

