General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.78% of General Motors worth $353,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.63. 4,217,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,579,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

