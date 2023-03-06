George M. Milne, Jr. Buys 20,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,813. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9,860.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 573,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 567,772 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

