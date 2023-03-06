George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$192.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2024 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$196.33.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN stock opened at C$167.06 on Thursday. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$138.77 and a 52 week high of C$181.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$170.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

George Weston Increases Dividend

About George Weston

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

