Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LAND opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.