Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. 64,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,885. The company has a market capitalization of $658.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

