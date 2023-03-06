Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DAX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

