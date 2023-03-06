Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Globalstar Stock Down 7.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,185,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 622,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 411,723 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 297,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

