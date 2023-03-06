Gode Chain Trading Up 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $403,418.19 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

