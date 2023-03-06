Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD remained flat at $16.14 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,812. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

