Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.63) to GBX 1,030 ($12.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.
