Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells $124,531.10 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $27.19. 1,805,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Stories
