Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells $124,531.10 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $124,531.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $27.19. 1,805,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Grocery Outlet

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

