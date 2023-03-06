Haleon (LON:HLN) PT Lowered to GBX 330

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.04) to GBX 330 ($3.98) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.54) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.34) to GBX 364 ($4.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.67 ($3.82).

LON HLN traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 316.85 ($3.82). The company had a trading volume of 7,707,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,548. The company has a market capitalization of £29.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2,112.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.95 ($4.08).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

