Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Trading Down 0.6%

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175.38 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.13). 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.14).

Hansa Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 36.86 and a quick ratio of 36.86. The company has a market capitalization of £70.80 million, a PE ratio of -536.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.30.

Hansa Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -909.09%.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

