Harmony Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $256.52 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00422863 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.63 or 0.28582737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,809,412,920 coins and its circulating supply is 13,139,137,920 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

