Head to Head Comparison: Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) & Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Acquisition N/A N/A $20.98 million N/A N/A Chart Industries $1.61 billion 3.87 $24.00 million $0.57 256.57

Chart Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ares Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chart Industries has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Acquisition N/A -41.82% 2.09% Chart Industries 1.40% 7.84% 3.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Acquisition and Chart Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Chart Industries 0 4 6 1 2.73

Chart Industries has a consensus price target of $193.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Chart Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chart Industries is more favorable than Ares Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Ares Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chart Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chart Industries beats Ares Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases. The Heat Transfer Systems segment supplies mission engineered equipment and systems used in the separation, liquefaction, and purification of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Specialty Products segment supplies products used in specialty market applications including hydrogen, HLNG vehicle tanks, food and beverage, space exploration, lasers, cannabis, and water treatment. The Repair, Service, and leasing segment includes repair and service centers globally, which provides installation, service, repair, maintenance, and refurbishment of cryogenic products, as well as global equipment leasing solutions. The Corporate segment includes operating expenses for executive management, accounting, tax, treasury, corporate development

